JKDJP pays tributes to IIOJK martyrs, supports tomorrow’s strike call

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

JKDJP pays tributes to IIOJK martyrs, supports tomorrow’s strike call

Activities Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP) has paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad and other areas of the territory.

The JKDJP at a party meeting in Srinagar chaired by Chairman Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Baba denounced the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in the territory.

The meeting, while supporting the complete shutdown call, tomorrow, given by APHC, against the surge in Indian state terrorism and atrocities in IIOJK, said that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of youth day in and day out is part of this policy.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary, Muhammad Nazir Mir, Organizer, Imran Ahmad Dar, Treasure Mukhtar Ahmad Wani and other members including Tariq Ahmad Butt, Shahmim Ahmed Hamdani, Asif Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Hassan Wagey, Uzair Ahmad Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, Abdul Mukhtar Waza and Firdous Ahmad Rahee .

The speakers strongly denounced the ongoing genocide and killing of Kashmiris under so-called cordon and search operations in Kashmir valley and urged the people to come on streets against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

The speakers, while reiterating to continue freedom struggle, said that the people of the territory had given huge sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not go waste.


