JKDJP pays tributes to IIOJK martyrs, supports tomorrow’s strike call

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP) has paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad and other areas of the territory.

The JKDJP at a party meeting in Srinagar chaired by Chairman Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Baba denounced the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in the territory.

The meeting, while supporting the complete shutdown call, tomorrow, given by APHC, against the surge in Indian state terrorism and atrocities in IIOJK, said that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of youth day in and day out is part of this policy.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary, Muhammad Nazir Mir, Organizer, Imran Ahmad Dar, Treasure Mukhtar Ahmad Wani and other members including Tariq Ahmad Butt, Shahmim Ahmed Hamdani, Asif Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Hassan Wagey, Uzair Ahmad Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, Abdul Mukhtar Waza and Firdous Ahmad Rahee .

The speakers strongly denounced the ongoing genocide and killing of Kashmiris under so-called cordon and search operations in Kashmir valley and urged the people to come on streets against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

The speakers, while reiterating to continue freedom struggle, said that the people of the territory had given huge sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...