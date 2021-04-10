JKYSJL pays rich tributes to IIOJK martyrs

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has paid rich tributes to youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Tral area of South Kashmir.

A JKYSJL delegation, led by party chairman, Ahmad Malik, visited the residences of martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

Ahmad Malik, while speaking on the occasion, said, those fighting for their basic and fundamental rights are labeled as terrorists and gunned down day in and day out.

He said, “These ultimate sacrifices have made our movement so precious that nobody can ever think of any compromise or betrayal. Delhi rulers and their local partners should keep it in mind that muscular approach can never force a nation to submission.

Party members Faizan Ahmad, Burhan-ud-Din, Sahil Malik Ahmad and Amir Mohammad were also accompanying the party chairman, Ahmad Malik.

