Kashmir solution imperative for region peace: Javaid Mir

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for durable peace in the region.

Javaid Ahmed Mir addressing a condolence meeting at Safakadal in Srinagar said the world community is pursuing a dual policy towards the long-pending Kashmir dispute. He said that the people of the territory have given huge sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not go waste, adding that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till complete success.

Javaid Ahmed Mir also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India and said that war was no solution to any problem, adding that disputes were settled through negotiations.

He demanded end to human rights violations and release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aadil Zargar, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad Butt and Muzaffar Dar.

