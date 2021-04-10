Picture of the day

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘Killing in IIOJK cannot suppress liberation movement’

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) have said that killing and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory cannot suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent people of IIOJK especially youth on daily basis to create a sense of fear among the people to force them to stop challenging the Indian illegal occupation of their homeland. He said, India must understand that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion and would offer any kind of sacrifice for that purpose.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar urged the world community to send a fact-finding mission to probe the human rights violations being committed by India in IIOJK and take effective steps for permanent settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued bloodshed and killings by Indian troops in IIOJK. He said that the muscular policy adopted by India towards the Kashmir dispute was the main cause of delay in its amicable settlement.

The JKPL leader, Molvi Ahmad, addressing a gathering in South Kashmir, urged India to accept the ground realities of the Kashmir dispute and settle it peacefully through meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiris. He said, if the Kashmir dispute is not resolved, the situation can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its dangerous consequences.

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had turned the territory into a military garrison where Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations. He said that the troops were martyring innocent Kashmiri youth and destroying people’s houses and other properties on daily basis and the world community should take notice of it.

Hurriyat AJK leader and the Chairman of Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Hameed Lone, telephonically addressing a condolence meeting in Srinagar from Islamabad paid glowing tributes the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would definitely bring positive results and the Kashmiris would get rid of Indian subjugation soon.


