Official data says 4,350 persons lodged in IIOJK jails

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 7 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Official data says 4,350 persons lodged in IIOJK jails

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 4,350 persons were languishing in various jails of the territory by the end of February this year, says official data.

The data shows that 4,212 males and 138 females were languishing in 13 jails of IIOJK. The occupied territory has 14 jails for lodging under-trials, convicts and detenues but Hira Nagar jail was de-notified by the Home department as a prison on March 05 and then as holding center for lodging of Rohingaya refugees.

Of all these detainees, only 170 are convicts, 166 males and 4 females, the prison statistics reveal.

As per the data, 3,971 persons lodged in jails are undergoing trial in different courts. Among the under-trials, 3,837 are males and 134 are females.

As many as 209 persons were lodged under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in different jails of the territory. The PSA allows detention without a trial for a period up to two years.

The data shows that Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu houses the highest number of inmates as 865 persons were lodged there as on February 28, 2021. It is followed by Jammu Jail (650) and Srinagar jail (610).

However, political observers and experts believe that the actual number of the detainees is much higher than the official figure. They maintain that while jails of the occupied territory were already filled with the pro-freedom Kashmiris, thousands of more people were arrested after the repeal of special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government. They say that these detainees were lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: