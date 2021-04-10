Official data says 4,350 persons lodged in IIOJK jails

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 4,350 persons were languishing in various jails of the territory by the end of February this year, says official data.

The data shows that 4,212 males and 138 females were languishing in 13 jails of IIOJK. The occupied territory has 14 jails for lodging under-trials, convicts and detenues but Hira Nagar jail was de-notified by the Home department as a prison on March 05 and then as holding center for lodging of Rohingaya refugees.

Of all these detainees, only 170 are convicts, 166 males and 4 females, the prison statistics reveal.

As per the data, 3,971 persons lodged in jails are undergoing trial in different courts. Among the under-trials, 3,837 are males and 134 are females.

As many as 209 persons were lodged under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in different jails of the territory. The PSA allows detention without a trial for a period up to two years.

The data shows that Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu houses the highest number of inmates as 865 persons were lodged there as on February 28, 2021. It is followed by Jammu Jail (650) and Srinagar jail (610).

However, political observers and experts believe that the actual number of the detainees is much higher than the official figure. They maintain that while jails of the occupied territory were already filled with the pro-freedom Kashmiris, thousands of more people were arrested after the repeal of special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government. They say that these detainees were lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Like this: Like Loading...