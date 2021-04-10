Omar Abdullah tests positive for Coronavirus

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.”

His father Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for coronavirus last week and is now recuperating from the infection.

