Pakistan calls for independent probe into killing of seven Kashmiris

Islamabad, April 10 (KMS): Pakistan has reiterated its call for an independent probe as the Indian security forces continued to kill innocent civilians in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with seven such extrajudicial killings took place on 09 April, 2021.

“The extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces continued unabated during the past week as well. Ten more Kashmiris were martyred in Pulwama and Shopian districts of the IIOJK. Out of these seven were martyred only on Thursday,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in his weekly press briefing said Pakistan had repeatedly called for independent investigations under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

Pakistan, he said, had also consistently underscored the need for unhindered access to the United Nations human rights bodies, international human rights organizations and media to assess the human rights situation in the IIOJK.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was concerned over the continuing military siege, incarceration of the Kashmiri leadership and unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

He also expressed concern over ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of international law, in particular the 4th Geneva Convention.

“The international community must take cognizance of the unabated human rights violations in the IIOJK and play its role in resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson urged.

