Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IIOJK

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Islamabad, April 10 (KMS): Pakistan has strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

The Foreign Office spokesman in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said, desecration and damage caused to the mosque during so-called cordon and search operation and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory.

This inhuman conduct of Indian forces, he said, is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK. Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of the occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law, he added.

History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places has not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts will not succeed in the future as well, the spokesman maintained.

He said, the Government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.


