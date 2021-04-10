Two killed, three injured in Ramban mishap

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Ramban district of Jammu region.

The incident occurred when a bus carrying the employees of a company, working on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, fell into a deep gorge in Sangaldan area of the district. Two persons identified as Ranjeet Singh and Muhammed Rafiq were killed on spot while three others Jahangir Ahmed, Muhammad Wasim, Ashmar and Sajad Ahmad (driver) sustained injuries in the mishap.

