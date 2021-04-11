APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, April 11 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside Islamabad Press Club, today.

The protest, led by Hurriyat leader, Hassan Al-Bana, was held against the fresh killing spree by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants holding banners and placards bearing anti-India slogans condemned the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Others who attended the protest included Shameem Shawl, Abdul Majid Mir, Aijaz Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Malik, Pervaiz Ahamd Shah, Khadim Hussain, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Nazir Karnai, Adil Mustaq Wani, Muhammad Sultan Bhat, Gulsan Iqbal, Zahid Mushtaq, Qazi Imran and Imtiyaz Wani.

The speakers on the occasion said that killing and other cheap tactics could not prevent the people of Kashmir from their just struggle for right to self-determination, adding that the ongoing liberation movement would be accomplished at all costs.

They appealed to the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop rights’ abuses in IIOJK and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...