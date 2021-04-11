Civilians might’ve been brought, killed in absence of media, Untoo doubts

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir while condemning the killing of 12 youth in less than 72 hours has said that the media advisory issued by the Inspector General of Police barring journalists from covering the so-called CASO sites raises questions about the Indian forces’ version of alleged “gunfights”.

The IFJHRJK Chairperson, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that nobody knows if there were any militants present at the said four encounter sites or if civilians were brought and were killed in cold blood.He said media plays a major role in protecting and promoting human rights. It makes people aware of their rights, expose rights violations and focus attention on people and areas in need of the protection of human rights and pursue their case till they achieve them.

He said that the IGP’s diktat violates the International Law and gives cover to the rights violations in Kashmir.

Urging the IGP to immediately withdraw the order and allow the media function independently, Untoo said that the media diktat will keep evoking questions about the gunfights and other so called law and order situations in future.

He asked United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC, International Committee of Red Cross, European Union, Amnesty international, Human Rights Watch and so-called democratic countries why they were silent over the killings in IIOJK.

