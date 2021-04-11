Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, clad in black burqas, dozens of Kashmiri women took out a procession in reaction to a function sponsored by BJP and RSS against the Kahmiris’ ethos and norms in Srinagar.

Holding placards in favour of veil and headscarf, the women gathered at Nehru Park in Srinagar and marched against a recently held fashion show on the same road stretch. The placards had messages like “We are proud of our Hijab,” We love the Hijab of Hazrat Fatima Zahra”. They said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government, in fact, wants to rob Kashmiri women of their traditional dress and impose un-Islamic culture in the territory. The march started from Shrine in Gupkar and culminated at Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The protesting women expressed their anger against the organisers of the show and warned them to refrain from sponsoring such shameful’ events in Kashmir.

The Kashmiri women termed the fashion shows and other such activities as an onslaught on the Islamic identity and culture of the Kashmiri people. They appealed to the fellow citizens to observe pardah and denounce the India-imposed culture, as it is a tactic being employed by the Indian government to Indianise the territory and its residents.

Talking to the media one participant Tahira Manzoor said that the protest was not carried out by any organisation but by likeminded women who want an end to the growing immorality in the valley. She said that the protest was a silent one. “We held this protest against the event as they can force our young women to flesh trade,” she said. Further adding that same happened in Spain a once Muslim majority nation, “The state spread immorality and flesh trade in the country and then slaughtered Muslims there.”

She said, “If we don’t raise our voices against this [immorality] today, tomorrow they might do something more obscene,” Tahira said. She added that the women were bundled into vehicles and taken to a police station, “Two vehicles were taken to a police station, however, they were later allowed to go.”

Earlier this month, an immoral and unethical event was organized in the name of ‘Fashion Show’ by the RSS and BJP stooges at Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

