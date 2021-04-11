Constant killings of youth in IIOJK condemned

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Constant killings of youth in IIOJK condemned

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Brussels, April 11 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has condemned constant killing of youth by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said, “We strongly denounce the recent murders of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian districts”. He said, Indian forces exploit their illegal powers under draconian law of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to kill innocent people, especially youth in the occupied territory, adding that the purpose of the Indian authorities for continual genocide was to spread terror among the Kashmiri people to keep them away from the ongoing freedom struggle.

The KC-EU Chairman said, though media persons can play an important role in raising human rights in IIOJK yet Indian authorities imposed restrictions on journalists covering the human rights violations in the territory. Restriction on freedom of speech and freedom of media is a violation of international norms, he added. He said, people are facing hardships in IIOJK as one million Indian military personnel are deployed in the territory to control the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said, “Kashmir issue is a matter of right and wrong. People of Kashmir are struggling on a right way but the Indian government is stopping them through a brutal and wrong way”. He maintained New Delhi is accountable for its crimes again the humanity committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed urged the international community and international civil society to speak about rights of the people of Kashmir and also their struggle for freedom from the Indian occupation. International community should also play a role for just and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: