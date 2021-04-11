Constant killings of youth in IIOJK condemned

Brussels, April 11 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has condemned constant killing of youth by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said, “We strongly denounce the recent murders of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian districts”. He said, Indian forces exploit their illegal powers under draconian law of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to kill innocent people, especially youth in the occupied territory, adding that the purpose of the Indian authorities for continual genocide was to spread terror among the Kashmiri people to keep them away from the ongoing freedom struggle.

The KC-EU Chairman said, though media persons can play an important role in raising human rights in IIOJK yet Indian authorities imposed restrictions on journalists covering the human rights violations in the territory. Restriction on freedom of speech and freedom of media is a violation of international norms, he added. He said, people are facing hardships in IIOJK as one million Indian military personnel are deployed in the territory to control the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said, “Kashmir issue is a matter of right and wrong. People of Kashmir are struggling on a right way but the Indian government is stopping them through a brutal and wrong way”. He maintained New Delhi is accountable for its crimes again the humanity committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed urged the international community and international civil society to speak about rights of the people of Kashmir and also their struggle for freedom from the Indian occupation. International community should also play a role for just and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, he added.

