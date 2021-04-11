Dr Fai prays for recovery of ‘Kashmir’s ambassador’ Ali Sahin

Washington, 11 (KMS): Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum has expressed his sadness over the injuries to Mr. Ali Sahin, Member, Grand National Assembly of Turkey and Chairman, Turkey – Pakistan Parliamentary friendship in an accident on Saturday and prayed for his early recovery.

Dr. Fai in a statement said, Mr. Sahin is a keen observer and fearless advocate of human rights and human dignity all over the world.

“Mr. Sahin has become the ambassador of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He has spoken on multiple occasions about the situation in Kashmir. On October 27, 2020, Mr. Sahin tried to shake the conscience of the Muslim leaders in these words, ‘At some point, I understand the silence of the UN but what I don’t understand is the deep silence the Islamic Cooperation Organization has fallen into. What is the OIC raising its voice for if not Kashmir?” he asked.

“Mr. Sahin was very passionate when he spoke about the situation in Syria on June 28, 2019. Dr Fai said that Sahin is true believer of freedom of expression and freedom of thought. He pleaded the case of freedom of the press on January 23, 2019 in these words, “ It is the responsibility of all of us to protect and strengthen media freedom; to prevent foreign powers meddling with the media.”

“We honor the illustrious life of courage and salute the commitment & dedication of Mr. Ali Sahin to the causes of Ummah, from Palestine, to Rohingya Muslims, to Syria to Kashmir and beyond,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...