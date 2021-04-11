Head Constable’s brother former SPO shot dead in Badgam

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

former Special Police Officer (SPO) and brother of Head Constable was on Sunday shot dead by unknown gunmen at Magam area of Central Kashmir’s Badgam district.

An official told media that unknown gunmen fired upon a former SPO at his home in Magam area, leaving him severely wounded.

The man, who was attacked is also brother of a Head Constable, a top police official said.

The 35-year-old man identified as Nasir Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Muhammad Khan of Buchipora Magam was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

