IIOJK continues to reel under military siege: JKYSJL

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) in a meeting in Srinagar strongly denounced the fresh bloodshed in the territory.

The meeting, chaired by party Chairman, Ahmed Malik and General Secretary, Sameena Bano, also expressed concern over the intentional collateral damage of properties as well as religious places by the troops.

Sameena Bano in her address said that Articles 370 and 35A and other Kashmiris’ rights were snatched by India by force and it was what India doing in Kashmir even the people of the territory were not allowed to speak and were detained and targeted when they raise voice for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

She said, Kashmir was illegally occupied by India while the Kashmiri people want peace and stability in the region so India should resolve it though the UN resolutions and stop genocide of Kashmiris.

The other speakers said that Kashmiris were under military and police rule, facing horror and atrocities

The party members strongly condemned the Indian atrocities, saying that innocent Kashmiri youth were killed in so-called cordon and search operations in the territory.

The meeting was attended by Afreen Jan, Shafiya Mushtaq, Sameer-ul-Haq, Junaid-ul-Islam, Khubaib Mir and other party activists.

