Killing of youth, desecration of mosque in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned in strong terms the killing of innocent youth and desecration of a mosque by the Indian forces in Shopian district and termed it as the worst form of state-terrorism.

APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the martyrs in Shopian and Islamabad said that India has issued an open licence to its brutal troops to kill innocent Kashmiris. He said that the troops, enjoying immunity under draconian laws, kill Kashmiris and desecrate mosques during cordon and search operations to perks and promotions. He said that India is killing Kashmiris extra judicially under a well thought-out plan.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that that death and destruction at the hands of Indian forces continue to increase with every passing day. He said, “Our people, particularly young generation, are laying down their lives and suffering every kind of oppression including arrest, torture and detention for a sacred cause, the inalienable right to self determination.” Mohammad Yousuf Naqash said, India caught by the arrogance of military might is hell bent on crushing the ongoing liberation movement. He expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth and said, silent majority of occupied territory is watching all this mayhem with serious concern.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday paid tributes to Kashmiri youth who were brutally martyred by the Indian troops in the territory. The DFP spokesman while condemning in strong terms the killing and desecration of a mosque by Indian forces said that such atrocious assaults were meant to hurt the religious sentiments of Kashmiris, which would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that attacks on places of worship constitute a serious crime under international law and urged the international community to take notice of the simmering situation in the disputed territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman In a statement issued in Srinagar expressed his party’s grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the valley. He said that killing innocent Kashmiri youth during fake encounters, vandalizing and blowing public properties by using gunpowder had become a new norm in Kashmir. “Even sacred sites and places of worships are no longer safe in Kashmir”, he said, adding, the heinous attacks on places of worship have increased during the recent couple of years. The spokesman said that attacks on places of worship by the Indian troops were a manifestation of growing racism among Indian army ranks.

Hurriyat leader Jahangir Ghani Butt while addressing a religious gathering in Sopore said Kashmiris are fighting for a sacred cause which will reach its destination. He urged Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute through sustained talks in the light of UN Security Council resolutions. He said killing of innocent Kashmiri youths is condemnable and the international community should force India to stop the practice.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement strongly condemned the continued bloodbath in the Valley. In a statement issued today, party Vice-Chairman Zahid Ashraf called the killing of 12 Kashmiri youth in 72 hours as a genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.

He said that by watching the gory spectacle of bloodletting as a silent spectator the international community, particularly the United Nations is in fact emboldening the fascist Indian regime to go after Kashmiris’ blood and finish off the legitimate resistance against its illegal occupation.

