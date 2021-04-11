Pastor Augustine calls on Agha Moosvi in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pastor Augustine, a representative of the Christian community in India, called on President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi for inter-faith dialogue.

During the hour-long meeting, the delegation raised significant issues, as per a statement issued by the spokesperson for Anjuman Sharie Shian.

The statement said that the two sides were agreed that “Christianity and Islam, the world’s two largest religions, should talk together instead of being divided by hate and misunderstanding.”

It further said, “We should not fall into the trap of seeing dialogue as theological dispute but rather discuss ways in which we can find agreement on common ethical principles rooted in the will of God,”

The delegation appreciated Anjuman Sharie’s inter-faith dialogue for strengthening mutual, trust, communal harmony and other, it added.

