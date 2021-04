Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has said that the decision taken by the Indian government on 5th August, 2019 is not acceptable.

Mehbooba Mufti, addressing a gathering during membership drive here in Srinagar said the rights and identity snatched from the people in the territory must be restored.

