APHC urges UN to take notice of widespread killings in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC urges UN to take notice of widespread killings in IIOJK

Human Rights, Killing
Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has said that the overall situation in the occupied territory presents the most volatile phase of suppression and oppression at the hands of Indian military might and fascist Indian rulers.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India has pushed to the wall people, in general and the youth in particular, by adopting barbaric and inhuman behavior violating all norms of humanity and civilised culture.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the martyrs and urged the United Nations Secretary General and all other human rights institutions of the world to take serious cognizance of the widespread killings, illegal detentions, torture, desecration of religious institutions, Book of faith, bruising the chastity of women and changing the demographic character of the occupied territory by the Indian fascist regime.

He stressed the dire need to initiate a serious and meaningful tripartite dialogue among all the three parties to the dispute, under the auspices of United Nations Security Council, guided by its agreed resolutions on Kashmir.

“It is to be noted that genocide and dialogue shall never go together and people of Kashmir cannot be thrust out of box solution against their wishes and aspirations, so it becomes mandatory for the United Nations Secretary General to use his good offices to pressurize India to stop military operations and massacres of the people of Kashmir and nourish a congenial atmosphere for a meaningful dialogue on Kashmir dispute.


