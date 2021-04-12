Around 4000 Indian pilots being probed for fake licences

Revelation lands India in awkward position around globe

New Delhi, April 12 (KMS): Over 4000 pilots in India including those associated with national flag carrier Air India are being investigated for having fake pilot licences. The revelation has landed India in an awkward position around the globe, as the country under Narendra Modi government is already facing scandals like the one exposed by EU Disinfo Lab.

India’s airline watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has admitted that many pilots associated with Air India, Indigo and MDLR airlines have been arrested on the charge of having fake licences, so far.

All this came to after an investigation into the rough landing by woman pilot, Parmandar Kaur Galati, at Goa airport. Later, investigations found that she was issued fake licence despite failing test for seven times. Indigo airline pilot, Kaur Gulti was arrested on charges of forging his mark sheet to obtain a pilot’s license. Another arrest was made on the same grounds. This time, Captain JK Verma, the pilot of India’s national airline Air India, was arrested.

“We have arrested Verma,” a senior police official said. The investigation is ongoing. We have been given more names by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The matter was then reported to the Aviation Watchdog, DGCA. The airline Watchdog acknowledged that 4,000 pilot licenses were being investigated in India.

Naseem Zaidi, India’s secretary of aviation, said the DGCA was investigating the licenses of 3,000 to 4,000 pilots with reference to fake pilots.

In order to obtain a pilot’s license in India, a pilot has to pass three subjects, but in the case of Pilot Galati, the DGCA’s investigation shows that she cannot clear two papers, so she allegedly made a fake license.

