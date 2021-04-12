Around 4000 Indian pilots being probed for fake licences

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Around 4000 Indian pilots being probed for fake licences

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Around 4000 Indian pilots being probed for fake licences
Revelation lands India in awkward position around globe

New Delhi, April 12 (KMS): Over 4000 pilots in India including those associated with national flag carrier Air India are being investigated for having fake pilot licences. The revelation has landed India in an awkward position around the globe, as the country under Narendra Modi government is already facing scandals like the one exposed by EU Disinfo Lab.

India’s airline watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has admitted that many pilots associated with Air India, Indigo and MDLR airlines have been arrested on the charge of having fake licences, so far.

All this came to after an investigation into the rough landing by woman pilot, Parmandar Kaur Galati, at Goa airport. Later, investigations found that she was issued fake licence despite failing test for seven times. Indigo airline pilot, Kaur Gulti was arrested on charges of forging his mark sheet to obtain a pilot’s license. Another arrest was made on the same grounds. This time, Captain JK Verma, the pilot of India’s national airline Air India, was arrested.

“We have arrested Verma,” a senior police official said. The investigation is ongoing. We have been given more names by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The matter was then reported to the Aviation Watchdog, DGCA. The airline Watchdog acknowledged that 4,000 pilot licenses were being investigated in India.

Naseem Zaidi, India’s secretary of aviation, said the DGCA was investigating the licenses of 3,000 to 4,000 pilots with reference to fake pilots.

In order to obtain a pilot’s license in India, a pilot has to pass three subjects, but in the case of Pilot Galati, the DGCA’s investigation shows that she cannot clear two papers, so she allegedly made a fake license.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: