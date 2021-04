Four people including teenage girl killed in IIOJK mishaps

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, four people died and several other injured different mishaps in the territory.

Two people Manpreet Singh and Randhir Singh were killed after their vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a 500-foot deep gorge at Meghdhar in Ramban district.

A teenage girl Rozy Jan died and five others Iqra Yousuf, Tanzeela Rasheed, Anayat Yousuf, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Mubarak Yousuf were injured after a vehicle they were onboard met an accident at Barsou in Awantipora in Pulwama district.

A 60-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Magray was hit and killed by a speedy vehicle in Cherwan Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Abdul Rashid Chopan was killed after a scuffle broke out between relatives over a land dispute in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district.

Like this: Like Loading...