India has turned IIOJK into worst killing field: Report

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India has turned IIOJK into worst killing field: Report

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the massacre of 12 innocent youth in less than 72 hours by brutal Indian troops has proven that IIOJK has been turned into the worst killing field where Indian occupational forces continue to spill blood with impunity.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said , hardly a day passes by when the Kashmiris are not targeted for showing resistance to Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

India has unleashed the killing spree in IIOJK to change its demography, the report citing people from different walks of life in Kashmir said and asked how long the so-called global champions of human rights will maintain their silence while the Kashmiris are witnessing unending trail of wanton killings, torture, fake encounters, rapes and destruction of property on daily basis.

The report said it is time for the global community to take bold and extraordinary measures to stop India from wreaking havoc on the Kashmiris’ lives as killing fields of IIOJK are knocking at the door of world’s conscience.

“The dream of peaceful South Asia will also never come true until and unless the Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination,” the report said and urged the international community to pressurize India to give the Kashmiris the right to chose their destiny at free will.


