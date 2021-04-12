Indian troops committing worst kind of HR violations in IIOJK: Mushaal Mullick

Islamabad, April 12 (KMS): Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and former member of the House of Lords in UK, Lord Nazir Ahmed have said that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Lord Nazir Ahmed, addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, today, said that the Indian troops were killing innocent people, particularly youth, during the so-called cordon and search operations in the territory which was condemnable.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the authorities were booking journalists under false cases and they were not being allowed to perform and fulfill their professional responsibilities. The authorities have also barred the newsmen from live coverage of CASOs and protest demonstrations in IIOJK, she deplored.

She said that mosques in the territory were erased and temples were constructed. She said that the Indian government was turning Jammu and Kashmir into a mini India. She maintained that India was also propagating against Kashmir internationally.

She said that Hurriyat leaders have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory where they had been deprived of their fundamental rights including the right to medical facilities. She added that the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has been put in death cell of infamous Tihar jail of New Delhi and his health was deteriorating with each passing day.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the Kashmiris had never rejected dialogue but killings and dialogue could not go side by side.

Lord Nazir Ahmed on the occasion said that the family of Yasin Malik was facing severe hardships and demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Muhammad Yasin Malik.

He said that India was committing the genocide of the Kashmiris in the occupied territory for which it should be exposed to the world. He deplored that the Indian forces had killed 12 innocent Kashmiri youth in last few days during so-called operations. He said that in the present situation dialogue with India was impossible. He also demanded the opening of Line of Control (LoC) so that the people of divided Kashmir could meet each other.

