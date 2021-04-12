JKPM stresses Kashmir settlement for regional peace

Jammu, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people to pave way for a durable peace and stability in south Asia.

Resistance leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a round table conference in Jammu said, the recent Pak-India peace moves will never prove fruitful unless the seven decade old Kashmir dispute is resolved in its historical background.

The round table conference was organized by the JKPM in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum.

He said that after abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019, India was making one sinister move after another to change the demographic character of the Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Kashmir was the bone of contention between the two countries and people of Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for its peaceful resolution according to the UN resolutions.

Sheikh Abdul Rehman, former member of the Indian Parliament, said that India was fast becoming a fascist state where democratic, political and even religious rights of the people were being snatched.

ID Khajuria said that after illegal and unconstitutional act of August 5, India was extending dictatorial and black laws to the occupied territory.

Narender Singh Khalsa, Chairman of Sikh Intellectual Circle, urged India to restore the special status of the territory and create conducive atmosphere for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Syed Jameel Kazmi, former Advocate General, Giting Singh, Pushpa Dogra, Ramlal Bhagat, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and Kranti Singh.

