JKPM stresses Kashmir settlement for regional peace

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

JKPM stresses Kashmir settlement for regional peace

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people to pave way for a durable peace and stability in south Asia.

Resistance leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a round table conference in Jammu said, the recent Pak-India peace moves will never prove fruitful unless the seven decade old Kashmir dispute is resolved in its historical background.

The round table conference was organized by the JKPM in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum.

He said that after abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019, India was making one sinister move after another to change the demographic character of the Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Kashmir was the bone of contention between the two countries and people of Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for its peaceful resolution according to the UN resolutions.

Sheikh Abdul Rehman, former member of the Indian Parliament, said that India was fast becoming a fascist state where democratic, political and even religious rights of the people were being snatched.

ID Khajuria said that after illegal and unconstitutional act of August 5, India was extending dictatorial and black laws to the occupied territory.

Narender Singh Khalsa, Chairman of Sikh Intellectual Circle, urged India to restore the special status of the territory and create conducive atmosphere for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Syed Jameel Kazmi, former Advocate General, Giting Singh, Pushpa Dogra, Ramlal Bhagat, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and Kranti Singh.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: