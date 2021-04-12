Modi regime grilled for risking Kashmiris’ lives in tourism name

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime grilled for risking Kashmiris' lives in tourism name

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum has come down heavily on Modi regime for risking the lives of Kashmiri people for encouraging assembly of people in places like tourist gardens despite a surge in cases of deadly coronavirus.

JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed anguish over the strange attitude of the regime for not having taken precautionary measures in accordance with the ever increasing flow of tourists in the gardens especially the Tulip Garden where scores of people from diverse habitats visit daily posing a threat to the safety of health amid the pandemic. The doctors have already raised alarm over unavailability of beds in hospitals and the contagion that has killed millions worldwide and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception.

Wani cautioned the authorities of the consequences if preventive measures, like closing the tourist gardens particularly the Tulip Garden and banning the events that invite gatherings, were not taken at right time. He said experience of infrastructure and the hardships in the times of first wave of corona should serve as an eye opener where patients were lying in hospitals without the ventilators and the other necessary equipment.

Taking a dig on the organizers of Fashion Show at Tagore Hall Srinagar, Wani strongly opposes such moves as ours is a society of modesty living under the parameters of Islam.

Wani said that JKCSF is not against talent, skills earning a livelihood but in Kashmiri society there is no place for immodesty and waywardness in the name of culture and fashion.


