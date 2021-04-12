Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of youth in IIOJK

Islamabad, April 12 (KMS): Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris including a 14-year-old juvenile and a student of 10th grade by the Indian forces in a so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office spokesman in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the further intensification of fake encounters is a matter of grave concern.

He said, extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return mortal remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian forces. Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris, he added.

The spokesman urged the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...