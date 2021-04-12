Shameful that Delhi police allowed to torture Punjabis: Sidhu

Chandigarh, April 12 (KMS): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has strongly criticized the government in Indian Punjab state for allowing Delhi police to torture Punjabis in the state’s domain. He termed the act as shameful.

While referring to the torture of a cousin of a local politician, Lakha Sidhana’ by the Delhi Police, Sidhu in his tweet said, “Shameful that the Delhi Police is allowed to torture Punjabis in our domain and territory. It violates Punjab Govt’s authority with whose connivance was it done?? Lessons should be learnt from Mamata Banerjee who put [sleuths of] Central Bureau of Investigation behind bars when they encroached in W.Bengal’s jurisdiction.”

Sikh political party Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condemned the assault on Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh, holding Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for it.

Reacting to the incident, Badal said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was “directly responsible for the atrocities being inflicted” on the state youth, who had participated in the farmers’ agitation against the Delhi’s farm laws.

In a statement in Chandigarh, Badal said, “The manner in which Delhi Police personnel abducted and mercilessly thrashed Mundi Sidhana (Gurdeep), cousin brother of Lakha Sidhana, wanted in a case pertaining to the January 26 action at the Red Fort, was condemnable.”

“The Delhi Police do not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but Amarinder Singh is allowing it a free hand to conduct raids with impunity in the state and arrest youth on flimsy charges. This needs to be stopped immediately,” Badal said.

