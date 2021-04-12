Shameful that Delhi police allowed to torture Punjabis: Sidhu

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Shameful that Delhi police allowed to torture Punjabis: Sidhu

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Chandigarh, April 12 (KMS): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has strongly criticized the government in Indian Punjab state for allowing Delhi police to torture Punjabis in the state’s domain. He termed the act as shameful.

While referring to the torture of a cousin of a local politician, Lakha Sidhana’ by the Delhi Police, Sidhu in his tweet said, “Shameful that the Delhi Police is allowed to torture Punjabis in our domain and territory. It violates Punjab Govt’s authority with whose connivance was it done?? Lessons should be learnt from Mamata Banerjee who put [sleuths of] Central Bureau of Investigation behind bars when they encroached in W.Bengal’s jurisdiction.”

Sikh political party Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condemned the assault on Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh, holding Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for it.

Reacting to the incident, Badal said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was “directly responsible for the atrocities being inflicted” on the state youth, who had participated in the farmers’ agitation against the Delhi’s farm laws.

In a statement in Chandigarh, Badal said, “The manner in which Delhi Police personnel abducted and mercilessly thrashed Mundi Sidhana (Gurdeep), cousin brother of Lakha Sidhana, wanted in a case pertaining to the January 26 action at the Red Fort, was condemnable.”

“The Delhi Police do not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but Amarinder Singh is allowing it a free hand to conduct raids with impunity in the state and arrest youth on flimsy charges. This needs to be stopped immediately,” Badal said.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: