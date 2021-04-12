Tributes continue to pour in for martyred youth

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to pay tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops over the past few days in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement while paying glowing tributes to the twelve martyred youth in Shopiam and Pulwama and said these martyrs laid down their lives for a sacred cause of freedom. “The resistance movement is being nursed by our young boys whose strong conviction will defeat Indian designs,” he said. He urged the United Nations to facilitate the dialogue between the stakeholders so that a consensus is reached to resolve the dispute in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui terming the large-scale death and destruction as a well planned strategy of Modi regime in a statement issued in Srinagar said that frustrated by the uncompromising and undeniable resistance of Kashmiri people against its illegal and illegitimate occupation India has adopted a brutal policy of oppression in the territory with sole purpose to coerce the people to surrender. Going through the ground situation it has become evident that New Delhi is at a full-fledged war with people and its forces are indulging in naked war crimes. Bilal Sidiqui added that on one hand New Delhi is signaling peace overtures with Pakistan and on the other hand its forces are unleashing a reign of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. This dubious military and diplomatic strategy is adding new pages to the repression and occupation in Kashmir, he added. He paid glowing tributes to Pulwama, Shopian and Bijbehara martyrs.

Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in a statement termed the killing of 12 youth in three days as genocide of Kashmiris. “The criminal negligence of international community is encouraging India to kill kashmiris at will,” she said and added that the blood of Kashmiri youth will produce the results for which these sacrifices are being offered. She said that Indian forces are committing heinous crimes in the territory. Yasmeen Raja vowed that Kashmiris would carry the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion.

Islami Tanzeem-e-Azaid Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement also denounced the killing of innocent youth and desecration of Holy Quran by Indian troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party while expressing concern over the ongoing killings in the Kashmir Valley, said that the uniformed personnel are addicted to the blood of the Kashmiri youth. “Hundreds of thousands of troops with modern weapons have been deployed are killing youth and destroying properties. It urged the justice seekers within Indian civil society impress upon Indian government resolve the lingering the Kashmir dispute to save lives in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a statement said that the cycle of bloodshed would continue till the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Party spokesman Sayar Ahmad said that grave violation of human rights will continue till good sense prevails. He paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and expressed sympathies with their families.

