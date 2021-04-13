7 killed, 3 hurt as bus plunges into stream in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a tragic accident, seven persons including a child and three women were killed while three others were seriously injured in Doda district.

A minibus carrying passengers skidded off the road at Thathri-Gandoh road and rolled down in a nullah near Piyakul area of Thathri, resulting in the death of seven persons.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Chilly from Thathri when the driver lost control and it rolled down into stream near Piyakul area.

The deceased were identified as Yasir Hussain, Shukar Din, Kali Begum, Anju Devi, Sudesha Devi and Prem Chand.

The injured were identified as Abdul Latif, Tanvir Hussain and Ghulam Muhammad. They were retrieved and rushed to a local hospital in Doda for treatment.

