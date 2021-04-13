EU should mention rights of Kashmiris in its dialogue with India, Ali Raza Syed

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

EU should mention rights of Kashmiris in its dialogue with India, Ali Raza Syed

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Brussels, April 13 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has said that the European Union should mention human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in its dialogue with India.

He said this in a statement issued in Brussels while commenting on the most recent EU-India dialogue concerning issue of human rights.

It is important to mention that in their dialogue in New Delhi on Monday, India and the EU discussed civil and political rights, freedom of religion or belief, women empowerment, children’s rights, rights of minorities and vulnerable groups. Both the EU and India stressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards. The dialogue which was co-chaired by a Joint Secretary for Europe West in the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Ambassador of the European Union to India, both sides reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.

Ali Raza Syed said, it is good that both sides talked about human rights but it is unfortunate that issue of large scale violations of human rights committed by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and violent behaviour and misconduct with the minorities and other oppressed people in India were not raised in the dialogue.

The KCEU Chairman said, for more than seven decades, Indian authorities are violating the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and India has increased abuses of the human rights in IIOJK since August 05, 2019. He said, on one hand, India in its talks with Europe discusses the human rights but on other, it violates the rights of people specially civil and political rights of the Kashmiris and oppressed minorities in India. “Youth are being targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Ten youth were killed by Indian forces in a few days in Shopian and Pulwama areas, he said.

Ali Raza Syed pointed out that a number of Kashmiri political prisoners are suffering in the Indian jails and even it is hard for their poor relatives to meet them in the Indian jails situated in the areas far away from Kashmir.

He also mentioned names of political prisoners like Muhammad Yasin Malik and Aasiya Andrabi who are fighting for the rights of the Kashmiri people for a long time. “India not only revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, it also increased the atrocities and crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir. The Indian authorities even changed the laws about the domicile of IIOJK under a plan to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. India wants to change the status of Kashmiris from majority to minority in Kashmir. New Delhi plans to end identity of the Kashmiris and put their political destiny in dark,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed asked the EU to raise issue of human rights of Kashmiris in its next dialogue with India. He added, it is duty of international community including EU and UN to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: