Fashion show termed as plot to spread vulgarity in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir, Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the holding of a BJP-RSS backed function in the name a fashion show in Srinagar, calling it a conspiracy hatched by Indian colonialism to promote vulgarity among Kashmiri Muslims.

Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi, the head of Pairwaan-e-Wilayat, while addressing a training programme in Magam in Badgam on the advent of holy month of Ramadan, said that the fashion show was a conspiracy to destroy Islamic identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ramadan provides us with a great opportunity for self-purification. Thanks to this blessed month, we can achieve the real goals and objectives of our lives,” he said.

It may be recalled that dozens of women wearing black burqas staged a protest at Nehru Park against the event organized by RSS and BJP stooges at the Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar a few days back.

