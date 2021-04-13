India groping for US help against China threats: Report

New York, April 13 (KMS): Frustrated by the superiority of China in technology, India is groping for help from the US and other countries to shore up its fragile defense infrastructure, vulnerable to China-backed cyber-attacks, Bloomberg has reported quoting a top military official.

the New York-based privately held financial, software, data, and media company Bloomberg quoting India’s Defense Chief General Bipin Rawat said, New Delhi is racing to develop capabilities, but even so, its critical and military systems remain highly vulnerable to breaches.

The matter was discussed during US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit last month and it was decided to seek cooperation in the spheres of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the US based publication reported.

“We have to seriously look at catching up with China on technology,” Rawat said. “We may not be able to fully catch up with China therefore we are trying to develop a relationship with Western nations to see how best we can get support from them during peace time, at least, to overcome these deficiencies.”

Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber intrusions which could have led to a power outage in Mumbai, crippled systems at banks and caused a glitch at the country’s premier National Stock Exchange. The spate of attacks comes amid a border stand-off with China which has continued for close to a year.

Last month, Recorded Future, a U.S based private cybersecurity firm, warned Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted as many as 10 entities under India’s power grid as well as two maritime ports.

A collapse of the power grid that supplies Mumbai brought the financial hub to a halt for several hours, impacting stock markets, transport networks and thousands of households is also suspected to have been carried out by hackers backed by China, New York Times had reported.

