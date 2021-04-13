Indian police go berserk, thrash everyone in Pattan hotel

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a team of Indian police went berserk and beat up ruthlessly everyone at a restaurant in Pattan, Baramulla district

The police beat up and thrashed all including waiters, restaurant owner and customers at the ‘Yasir Restaurant Pattan’.

“We had just summed up the things and were taking dinner when a police team barged inside the dining hall”, an eyewitness told media men and said, when they were taking meals the police men without asking for anything or letting them ask for something they went berserk, thrashed all present inside.

The waiter identified as Manzoor Ahmad was severely thrashed and kicked in his lower abdomen, leaving him crying in utter pain, the one injured eye witness said at a hospital in Srinagar.

“On seeing his condition, we left the things then and there and removed him to SMHS hospital in Srinagar,” he said.

“They even didn’t spare the owner of the restaurant, kicking and abusing him”, he added.

The waiter meanwhile maintained that there was no apparent reason for them to understand as what led to the thrashing.

