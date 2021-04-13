JKYSJL delegation visits families of Bijbehra martyrs

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residence of martyred youth in Bijbehra to express sympathies with the bereaved families.

The JKYSJL delegation was led by party Chairman Ahmad Malik and Secretary General Sameena Banoo.

Ahmad Malik and Sameena Banoo on occasion said that, blood of innocent people would not go in vain. “We have been deprived of freedom right while India has started genocide of the oppressed Kashmiris,” they said as per a statement issued by the party.

The leaders added that these brave hearts including highly educated youth were laying their lives to end the brutal slavery for their people.

The delegation also visited the site of the military operation and expressed solidarity with the house owner whose house was damaged by Indian forces.

Party members Shafiya Jan, Uzma Jan, Junaidul Islam and Sahil Ahmad were also accompanying Ahmad Malik and Sameena Banoo.

