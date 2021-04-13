Kashmir group says Modi not welcome in UK

Picture of the day

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

London, April 13 (KMS): A prominent Kashmiri human rights group has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not welcome in the UK and called on UK premier to not invite him to the G7 summit.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir, together with a number of other Indian minority groups, also planned a protest against Modi, who is expected to attend the G7 summit which will be held in Cornwall later this year. The demonstration seeks to raise awareness of the gross human rights abuses Modi has committed against Muslims in Kashmir and other minority groups across India.

“Modi is not welcome in the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson must stop him from attending the G7 summit 2021. Modi has committed crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Boris’ invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit is an insult to all human rights conventions,” Fahim Kayani, president of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said in a press release.

Kayani also expressed his “disappointment” towards Johnson and the UK government as a whole for “trading human rights against business interests” and called on the UK to honor its commitments in upholding human rights and the rule of law.

“It is unacceptable that the G7, and the UK in particular, would invite nations who have abysmal human rights records and not be held to account,” Kayani said.

The press release was signed by a coalition of Indian minority groups that have also been targeted by Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his Hindu nationalist governing party. The coalition, called the United Front against Modi, includes prominent figures such as Ranjit Singh Srai from the World Sikh Parliament, Muhammad Ghalib, president of the Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, and Caire Bidwell from Let the Kashmir decide.

Modi and his far-right BJP have been governing India since 2014 when they rose to power following a historic election. Since then, India’s democratic credentials and institutions have witnessed an erosion under his rule and human rights laws and principles have come under sustained attack.

The BJP government attracted global criticism and condemnation for revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi also introduced a controversial law titled the Citizenship Amendment Act which strips Indian Muslims of their citizenship while granting the same to non-Muslim religious minorities.

Further to stripping away Muslims’ citizenship, the act also deems them to be illegal immigrants and thus liable for deportation. The law has sparked nationwide condemnation with protest movements springing up across major cities across the country, arguing it goes against India’s founding principles of secularism, and equality and justice for all Indians regardless of ethnicity, class or faith.


