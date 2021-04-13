Kashmiris will continue freedom struggle, say posters in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it has been resolved through posters appeared in the territory that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the implementation of the UN resolutions and restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and integrity.

The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League , Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Jammu and Kashmir Justice Peace Initiative also called for preserving the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters while demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of JKYML, Zahid Ashraf came down hard on the Modi regime for its inhuman and colonial conduct in the occupied region and blasted it for its continuation of bloodletting and persecution of the fettered Kashmiri population. Terming the Indian conduct in the occupied territory as barbaric, he said that the Hindutva psyche of Modi and his henchmen was perpetrating only death and destruction and fuelling violence across the valley.

