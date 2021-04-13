Mehbooba apprehends New Delhi will arrest her

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed the apprehension that Modi-led regime is planning to arrest her.

Mehbooba Mufti in a media interview in Srinagar said that New Delhi was trying to demoralize her by calling her for questioning.

She said, “For the last two years, the Indian government has been trying to finish PDP in one way or another. On one hand, New Delhi is luring PDP leaders while on the other it is trying to demoralize me by calling me for questioning”, she said, adding, “after failing to get substantial evidence of corruption against me, New Delhi has now called my mother. I fear they will also call my daughters and brother in near future”.

She said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir not for petty electoral gains.

About the future of PAGD as there has not been a single meeting from the last three months, she said, “Every party has the right to hold programmes on a party basis. As far as PAGD is concerned, it exists for a much larger cause and purpose”.

Replying over extension of Delimitation commission process and delay in assembly elections in IIOJK, she said, “Indian government will always want to rule J&K directly,” she said, “If J&K will have its own elected government, they think their intervention will minimize in taking decisions here,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...