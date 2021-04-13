Mehbooba apprehends New Delhi will arrest her

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed the apprehension that Modi-led regime is planning to arrest her.

Mehbooba Mufti in a media interview in Srinagar said that New Delhi was trying to demoralize her by calling her for questioning.

She said, “For the last two years, the Indian government has been trying to finish PDP in one way or another. On one hand, New Delhi is luring PDP leaders while on the other it is trying to demoralize me by calling me for questioning”, she said, adding, “after failing to get substantial evidence of corruption against me, New Delhi has now called my mother. I fear they will also call my daughters and brother in near future”.

She said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir not for petty electoral gains.

About the future of PAGD as there has not been a single meeting from the last three months, she said, “Every party has the right to hold programmes on a party basis. As far as PAGD is concerned, it exists for a much larger cause and purpose”.

Replying over extension of Delimitation commission process and delay in assembly elections in IIOJK, she said, “Indian government will always want to rule J&K directly,” she said, “If J&K will have its own elected government, they think their intervention will minimize in taking decisions here,” she added.


