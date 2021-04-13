Release of Kashmiri detainees demanded

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Clad in black Burqas IIOJK women protest against onslaught on Islamic values

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Release of Kashmiri detainees demanded

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Indian forces go berserk, thrash people

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have called for unconditional release of all political detainees including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Aasiya Andrabi without any further delay.

The leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said, the detentions are nothing but political vendetta and the authorities have no legal and moral justification to keep them behind the bars or in house detention during the holy month of Ramadan. They said majority of these political prisoners are in custody without any trial and others whose cases are in courts are deliberately not taken for the hearings on one pretext or another.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in every nook and corner of the territory expressing the resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle for freedom till the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions. The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Jammu and Kashmir Justice Peace Initiative also called for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces went berserk and beat up ruthlessly customers, staff and the owner of a restaurant at Pattan in Baramulla district. The forces’ personnel thrashed and kicked the people, leaving them crying in utter pain. Seriously injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Indian troops arrested seven youth during cordon and search operations in Handwara and Kreeri areas of Kupwara and Baramulla.

Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while strongly reacting to IGP Vijay Kumar’s justification for shelling on a mosque in Shopian has advised him to direct the rogue Indian forces to respect the sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League visited the residence of martyred youth in Bijbehara to express sympathies with the bereaved families. Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement paid rich tributes to Shaheed Khalid Muzaffar Wani and Shaheed Nisar Ahmad Ganai on their martyrdom anniversaries. Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Chairman Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi addressing a function in Magam area of Badgam termed the holding of a BJP-RSS backed function in the name a fashion show in Srinagar as a conspiracy to promote vulgarity among the Kashmiri Muslims.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti in a media interview in Srinagar expressed the apprehension that Modi-led regime was planning to arrest her. She said that New Delhi was trying to demoralize her by calling her for questioning.

In Brussels, the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed in a statement said that the European Union should mention basic human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in its dialogue with India. He said, it is good that both sides talked about human rights on Monday but it is unfortunate that the issue of large scale human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK and violent behaviour with the minorities in India were not raised in the dialogue.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: