Release of Kashmiri detainees demanded

Indian forces go berserk, thrash people

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have called for unconditional release of all political detainees including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Aasiya Andrabi without any further delay.

The leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said, the detentions are nothing but political vendetta and the authorities have no legal and moral justification to keep them behind the bars or in house detention during the holy month of Ramadan. They said majority of these political prisoners are in custody without any trial and others whose cases are in courts are deliberately not taken for the hearings on one pretext or another.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in every nook and corner of the territory expressing the resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle for freedom till the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions. The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Jammu and Kashmir Justice Peace Initiative also called for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces went berserk and beat up ruthlessly customers, staff and the owner of a restaurant at Pattan in Baramulla district. The forces’ personnel thrashed and kicked the people, leaving them crying in utter pain. Seriously injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Indian troops arrested seven youth during cordon and search operations in Handwara and Kreeri areas of Kupwara and Baramulla.

Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while strongly reacting to IGP Vijay Kumar’s justification for shelling on a mosque in Shopian has advised him to direct the rogue Indian forces to respect the sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League visited the residence of martyred youth in Bijbehara to express sympathies with the bereaved families. Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement paid rich tributes to Shaheed Khalid Muzaffar Wani and Shaheed Nisar Ahmad Ganai on their martyrdom anniversaries. Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Chairman Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi addressing a function in Magam area of Badgam termed the holding of a BJP-RSS backed function in the name a fashion show in Srinagar as a conspiracy to promote vulgarity among the Kashmiri Muslims.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti in a media interview in Srinagar expressed the apprehension that Modi-led regime was planning to arrest her. She said that New Delhi was trying to demoralize her by calling her for questioning.

In Brussels, the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed in a statement said that the European Union should mention basic human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in its dialogue with India. He said, it is good that both sides talked about human rights on Monday but it is unfortunate that the issue of large scale human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK and violent behaviour with the minorities in India were not raised in the dialogue.

