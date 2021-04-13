Untoo urges IGP to rein in rogue forces in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir while strongly reacting to the statement of Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, has said that Indian troops have desecrated mosques at many places in the past without any provocation.

IFJHR Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in response to the IGP’s statement that Kashmiri youth are using mosques in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the troops cannot blast mosques on one pretext or another. The IGP in fact tried to justify the blasting of a mosque during a recent operation in Shopian.

Untoo said that previously the forces had opened fire at mosques in Shopian and Sopore and damaged them. He asked the IGP to set his own house in order and direct the rogue forces to respect the feelings of the people and not hurt the religious sentiments of the masses.

He said that the IGP is actually following the orders of his masters in Nagpur. “This is happening at a time when the regime has imposed night curfew against the logic to stop people from participating in Taraweeh and Fajr prayers.”

He said that the mosque in Shopian was deliberately blasted to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK.

