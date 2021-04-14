Hurriyat leaders extend Ramadan greetings to Muslim Ummah

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have extended greetings of holy month of Ramadan to the people of the territory and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in his message said, “I hope, with the lofty aspirations of Islam and tradition of the Great Prophet (PBUH), the Muslim World would move in line with perfection, prosperity, peace, tranquility, brotherhood and friendship so that the call for unity of Muslims would strengthen the belief for the elimination of violence and extremism, driving extremism to isolation and peace and unity will prevail all over the Muslim World.”

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said, this holy month is not only the month of Allah’s blessings and favours on His faithful but it is also the harbinger of success, honour and glory for them. “This is the month during which the Muslims have achieved a number of historical victories in the world,” he said.

Mukhtar Waza said that since the Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Chechnya, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan were passing through a very testing time these days, the Ummah as a whole should demonstrate unity, patience and steadfastness and stick to their stand. He said at the end of the day the victory would be theirs. He urged Muslims to commit themselves to the remembrance and service of Allah and seek His forgiveness and blessings.

Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in Ramadan.

