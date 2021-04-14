Hurriyat leaders extend Ramadan greetings to Muslim Ummah

Picture of the day

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Hurriyat leaders extend Ramadan greetings to Muslim Ummah

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Ramzan ul Mubarak hd Wallpapers Pics Greetings | HD Walls | Ramadan photos, Ramadan images, Ramadan greetingsSrinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have extended greetings of holy month of Ramadan to the people of the territory and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in his message said, “I hope, with the lofty aspirations of Islam and tradition of the Great Prophet (PBUH), the Muslim World would move in line with perfection, prosperity, peace, tranquility, brotherhood and friendship so that the call for unity of Muslims would strengthen the belief for the elimination of violence and extremism, driving extremism to isolation and peace and unity will prevail all over the Muslim World.”

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said, this holy month is not only the month of Allah’s blessings and favours on His faithful but it is also the harbinger of success, honour and glory for them. “This is the month during which the Muslims have achieved a number of historical victories in the world,” he said.

Mukhtar Waza said that since the Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Chechnya, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan were passing through a very testing time these days, the Ummah as a whole should demonstrate unity, patience and steadfastness and stick to their stand. He said at the end of the day the victory would be theirs. He urged Muslims to commit themselves to the remembrance and service of Allah and seek His forgiveness and blessings.

Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in Ramadan.


