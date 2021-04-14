India implementing vicious plan of economic strangulation of Kashmiris: Afridi

Islamabad, April 14 (KMS): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi says India is implementing a vicious plan of systematic economic strangulation of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book on Kashmir at Kashmir Council on Wednesday, he said silence of the world is a big question mark for the humanity and the prosperous world should not compromise on humanity for the sake of commercial and market interests.

He said India is committing genocide of Kashmiris while demographic terrorism and cultural terrorism is being employed as major tool of genocide in occupied territory.

The book covers the Indian war crimes being committed in IIOJ&K with a specific reference to demographic changes and invasion of Kashmir by Hindutva rule.

Like this: Like Loading...