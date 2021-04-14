India shielding behind Raisina dialogue to check deteriorating image

Picture of the day

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India shielding behind Raisina dialogue to check deteriorating image

#IndianDesignsBehindRaisinaDialogue

ImageIslamabad, April 14 (KMS): In an attempt to check India’s deteriorating image because of Modi-led fascist government’s number of steps against humanity particularly in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi is hosting events like Raisina Dialogue to mislead the international community.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, the Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral event held annually by India since 2016 in New Delhi under the attractive banner of geopolitics and geo-economics, is actually another hypocritical action being used by Indian rulers to divert attention from Indian imperialistic designs.

The report deflated Indian claim that by holding dialogues like Raisina, New Delhi intends to provide solutions of the world problems and stability to the human society and pointed out that India is, in fact, a part of problems and not of solutions with the lingering Kashmir dispute being the biggest proof.

“India can’t claim that it pursues stability through holding the Raisina Dialogue when it is engaged in bullying its neighbours – Pakistan and China – as exposed by EU Disinfo Lab,” the report added. The credibility of Raisina Dialogue can be judged from the fact that speakers only from countries that are aligned with India in any domain are invited, it stressed.

Besides, the Raisina Dialogue is being used as a tool to shield Indian crimes against humanity inside the country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir from global criticism.

Also, no objective analysis in line with reports on India by independent international organisations on various Indian failings has been discussed from the platform of the Raisina Dialogue since 2016, the report mentioned and said that New Delhi can’t hide its cruel face by holding such events.

The report said, the Modi regime’s cruel steps in IIOJK are enough to expose India’s real face before the world, what to speak of its inhuman treatment to the minorities inside the country.


