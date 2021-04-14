Indian police arrest four youth in IIOJK

Troops barge into houses in Kulgam, harass inmates



Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in Kulgam district.

Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested the youth including Javaid Ahmed near a check-point in Bogund area of the district. The police shifted the arrested youth to an undisclosed unknown interrogation center.

Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, a policeman posted at District Police Lines Awantipora died of a cardiac arrest on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Indian troops barged into the houses and harassed inmates besides abusing female members in Frisal area of Kulgam district. A video, which went viral on social media, a woman can be heard raising her voice against Indian troops. She said Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and the Indian forces are outsiders and have no place in Kashmir. She complained that Indian troops always subject them to harassment and even today on first day of Ramdan they conducted nocturnal raids barring the inmates from preparing Sahri for the fast.

In another incident, an elderly woman Mughli Begum was killed after she was hit by an unknown vehicle in Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

Like this: Like Loading...