Indian troops barge into houses at Sahri times in IIOJK

India making every effort to hide its tarnished image

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops barged into houses during Sahri time and harassed and abused family members on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan in Kulgam and other parts of the territory.

The locals complained that the occupational troops were not sparing them even in the month of fasting. A video from Frisil, Kulgam, which went viral on social media, shows a woman raising her voice against the troops involved in the operation. She complained that the troops during nocturnal raids on first night of Ramadan subjected the locals to harassment and barred them from preparing Sahri. The troops arrested four youth during search operations in Bogund area of Kulgam district, and shifted them to an unknown location for torture. They also conducted operations in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

Hurriyat leaders Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their statements extended warm greetings of holy month of Ramadan to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire Muslim Ummah. The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League at a meeting in Srinagar demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, banners have, once again, appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve that exercise of the right to self-determination is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute. The banners displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party and Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative in Soura, Lal Chowk, Aabi Guzar, Nowshera, Hawal, Zadibal and other areas of the territory stated that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute or a law and order issue but an internationally recognised dispute that needs to be addressed on emergency basis.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that in an attempt to put the brakes on India’s deteriorating image because of Modi-led fascist government’s inhuman actions particularly in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi is hosting events like Raisina Dialogue to mislead the international community. The report maintained that the multilateral event held annually by India since 2016 in New Delhi under the attractive banner of geopolitics and geo-economics, is actually a hypocritical action being used by Indian rulers to divert world attention from their imperialistic designs. It refuted Indian claim that it pursues stability by holding such events and said that the fact is New Deli is engaged in bullying its neighbours – Pakistan and China – as exposed by EU Disinfo Lab.

Senior Indian National Congress leader and former Indian minister, Saifuddin Soz, reacting to a recent statement of Indian Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu has said the abrogation of Article 370 was wrong and unconstitutional and people of Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against it. Senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla, interacting with local traders and businessmen in Jammu strongly criticized BJP government and the occupation authorities for their anti-people and anti-trade policies.

