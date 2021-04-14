Indian troops barge into houses at Sahri times in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Indian troops barge into houses at Sahri times in IIOJK

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

India making every effort to hide its tarnished image

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops barged into houses during Sahri time and harassed and abused family members on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan in Kulgam and other parts of the territory.

The locals complained that the occupational troops were not sparing them even in the month of fasting. A video from Frisil, Kulgam, which went viral on social media, shows a woman raising her voice against the troops involved in the operation. She complained that the troops during nocturnal raids on first night of Ramadan subjected the locals to harassment and barred them from preparing Sahri. The troops arrested four youth during search operations in Bogund area of Kulgam district, and shifted them to an unknown location for torture. They also conducted operations in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

Hurriyat leaders Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their statements extended warm greetings of holy month of Ramadan to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire Muslim Ummah. The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League at a meeting in Srinagar demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, banners have, once again, appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve that exercise of the right to self-determination is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute. The banners displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party and Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative in Soura, Lal Chowk, Aabi Guzar, Nowshera, Hawal, Zadibal and other areas of the territory stated that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute or a law and order issue but an internationally recognised dispute that needs to be addressed on emergency basis.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that in an attempt to put the brakes on India’s deteriorating image because of Modi-led fascist government’s inhuman actions particularly in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi is hosting events like Raisina Dialogue to mislead the international community. The report maintained that the multilateral event held annually by India since 2016 in New Delhi under the attractive banner of geopolitics and geo-economics, is actually a hypocritical action being used by Indian rulers to divert world attention from their imperialistic designs. It refuted Indian claim that it pursues stability by holding such events and said that the fact is New Deli is engaged in bullying its neighbours – Pakistan and China – as exposed by EU Disinfo Lab.

Senior Indian National Congress leader and former Indian minister, Saifuddin Soz, reacting to a recent statement of Indian Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu has said the abrogation of Article 370 was wrong and unconstitutional and people of Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against it. Senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla, interacting with local traders and businessmen in Jammu strongly criticized BJP government and the occupation authorities for their anti-people and anti-trade policies.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: