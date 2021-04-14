JKYSJL demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

The JKYSJL at a meeting in Srinagar discussed the recent back to back cordon and search operations and the destruction of property by Indian troops. The participants expressed concern over the new brutal policy of Indian forces’ personnel to not even spare and demolish the religious places in IIOJK.

During the meeting, party General Secretary, Sameena Bano, urged India to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations without any further delay.

The JKYSJL also condemned the continued house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and illegal detention of several other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen. It said that silencing the people’s voices by such policies of repression was unacceptable. It demanded release of all political prisoners languishing in different jails of IIIOJK and India.

The party leaders urged people of Kashmir to stand with the sacred cause and maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. They said the world community, justice-loving people and the international human rights organisations should raise voice against the aggression and human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops the occupied territory.

