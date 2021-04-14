JKYSJL demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

The JKYSJL at a meeting in Srinagar discussed the recent back to back cordon and search operations and the destruction of property by Indian troops. The participants expressed concern over the new brutal policy of Indian forces’ personnel to not even spare and demolish the religious places in IIOJK.

During the meeting, party General Secretary, Sameena Bano, urged India to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations without any further delay.

The JKYSJL also condemned the continued house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and illegal detention of several other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen. It said that silencing the people’s voices by such policies of repression was unacceptable. It demanded release of all political prisoners languishing in different jails of IIIOJK and India.

The party leaders urged people of Kashmir to stand with the sacred cause and maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. They said the world community, justice-loving people and the international human rights organisations should raise voice against the aggression and human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops the occupied territory.


