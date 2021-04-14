Peace in South Asia linked to kashmir settlement: JKPL

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that Kashmir is a political dispute, which should be resolved through peaceful political means.

The JKPL leaders, Naseer-ul-Islam and Molvi Ahmed, along with a delegation visited Bijbehara area of south Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

Speaking to mourners on the occasion, the JKPL leaders said that permanent peace in South Asia would remain a dream without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue among Pakistan, India and genuine Kashmiri leadership.

They paid rich tributes to the martyred youth saying that their sacrifices would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom soon.

The JKPL delegation also visited the owner of the house which was destroyed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and expressed sympathy with the affected family.

Party members Fayaz Ahmed, Javaid Butt, Molvi Ahmed, Muhammad Amir and Rayees Ahmed were also part of the delegation.

