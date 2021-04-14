Repeal of Art 370 was wrong, unconstitutional: Saifuddin Soz

Picture of the day

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Repeal of Art 370 was wrong, unconstitutional: Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz | Kashmir LifeSrinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of Indian National Congress and former Indian minister, Saifuddin Soz, has said that the abrogation of Article 370 was wrong and unconstitutional and people of Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against it.

Saifuddin Soz was reacting to a recent statement of Indian Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, where he said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems. On his first visit to IIOJK since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, Naidu had also asked other nations to “confine themselves to their domestic problems” rather than giving unsolicited advice to India.

“I think Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will concede our right to say something on Kashmir. If that right is granted, then we would like to say that it was wrong on the part of the government of India to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India unilaterally. That action on the part of the government of India was unconstitutional,” Soz said in a statement.

The former Indian minister said that Article 370 was incorporated in the Indian Constitution when a constitutional relationship was being worked out between Jammu and Kashmir and India. “The simple fact is that the government of India had no right to abrogate Article 370 unilaterally,” he added.

Soz said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against the abrogation of Article 370.


