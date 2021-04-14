Repeal of Art 370 was wrong, unconstitutional: Saifuddin Soz

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of Indian National Congress and former Indian minister, Saifuddin Soz, has said that the abrogation of Article 370 was wrong and unconstitutional and people of Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against it.

Saifuddin Soz was reacting to a recent statement of Indian Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, where he said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems. On his first visit to IIOJK since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, Naidu had also asked other nations to “confine themselves to their domestic problems” rather than giving unsolicited advice to India.

“I think Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will concede our right to say something on Kashmir. If that right is granted, then we would like to say that it was wrong on the part of the government of India to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India unilaterally. That action on the part of the government of India was unconstitutional,” Soz said in a statement.

The former Indian minister said that Article 370 was incorporated in the Indian Constitution when a constitutional relationship was being worked out between Jammu and Kashmir and India. “The simple fact is that the government of India had no right to abrogate Article 370 unilaterally,” he added.

Soz said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have every right to raise their voice against the abrogation of Article 370.

