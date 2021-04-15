APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

Indian atrocities trigger protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, on Friday against the surge in Indian state terrorism.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would forcefully register their protest against the massacres of youth and destruction of residential houses by Indian troops in the past two weeks in Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts. The spokesman urged the United Nations to take notice of the worst human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The call has been supported by various other Hurriyat organizations. On the other hand, Indian police arrested APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in Srinagar, today. He has been sent to Central Jail, Srinagar. The APHC spokesman while condemning his arrest said that Hurriyat leadership cannot be intimidated into submission through such cowardly acts.

Meanwhile, people staged a forceful protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, against the environment of fear and terror, created by Indian occupational forces in the territory. The protest was triggered by ruthless beating up of locals including a blind woman by brutal Indian troops in Nageen area of Srinagar. The protesters including men and women told the media that the troops barged into residential houses and thrashed inmates. The participants of the protest shouted slogans against the Indian atrocities in the territory.

An editorial published in IIOJK-based web portal Kashmir Walla while decrying crippling restrictions imposed on media freedom asked New Delhi to reconsider its cash-for-kill policy that works as an incentive behind gruesome human rights violations of by the Indian forces in Kashmir. The editorial advised the forces to avoid the acts worthy of reporting instead of booking journalists under anti-terror laws, summoning and interrogating them for their reporting.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat visited Hurriyat leader, Master Ghulam Nabi Wani at a hospital in Srinagar and enquired about his health. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League termed the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the main cause of strained relationship between India and Pakistan.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service, today, said that India and its agencies are exploiting a few stray incidences of violence on Monday to malign Pakistan and its institutions. It maintained that New Delhi is using its paid stooges on the social media for Pakistan bashing without looking into the appalling law and order situation inside India.

National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing party workers in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is on a mission to disenfranchise the native population of IIOJK with its selective policies and a coterie of officers appointed by Modi regime.

