APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

Indian atrocities trigger protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, on Friday against the surge in Indian state terrorism.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would forcefully register their protest against the massacres of youth and destruction of residential houses by Indian troops in the past two weeks in Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts. The spokesman urged the United Nations to take notice of the worst human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The call has been supported by various other Hurriyat organizations. On the other hand, Indian police arrested APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in Srinagar, today. He has been sent to Central Jail, Srinagar. The APHC spokesman while condemning his arrest said that Hurriyat leadership cannot be intimidated into submission through such cowardly acts.

Meanwhile, people staged a forceful protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, against the environment of fear and terror, created by Indian occupational forces in the territory. The protest was triggered by ruthless beating up of locals including a blind woman by brutal Indian troops in Nageen area of Srinagar. The protesters including men and women told the media that the troops barged into residential houses and thrashed inmates. The participants of the protest shouted slogans against the Indian atrocities in the territory.

An editorial published in IIOJK-based web portal Kashmir Walla while decrying crippling restrictions imposed on media freedom asked New Delhi to reconsider its cash-for-kill policy that works as an incentive behind gruesome human rights violations of by the Indian forces in Kashmir. The editorial advised the forces to avoid the acts worthy of reporting instead of booking journalists under anti-terror laws, summoning and interrogating them for their reporting.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat visited Hurriyat leader, Master Ghulam Nabi Wani at a hospital in Srinagar and enquired about his health. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League termed the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the main cause of strained relationship between India and Pakistan.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service, today, said that India and its agencies are exploiting a few stray incidences of violence on Monday to malign Pakistan and its institutions. It maintained that New Delhi is using its paid stooges on the social media for Pakistan bashing without looking into the appalling law and order situation inside India.

National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing party workers in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is on a mission to disenfranchise the native population of IIOJK with its selective policies and a coterie of officers appointed by Modi regime.


