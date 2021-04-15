Death of women during police raid triggers protest in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a woman died of cardiac arrest as Indian forces raided her house at night in Srinagar to detain her son.

The death of the woman led to forceful anti-India protest demonstration in the city, today. Family members and relatives of the woman told the media that she died due to cardiac arrest after Indian police used excessive force while arresting her son.

The protesters including men and women told the media that the troops barged into residential houses and thrashed inmates. They shouted slogans against the Indian atrocities in the territory.

The family members said that the victim woman was manhandled by the policemen.

Like this: Like Loading...